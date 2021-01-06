Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives $100.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTKWY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

WTKWY opened at $86.25 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.