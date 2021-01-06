Woodstock Corp Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,583. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 199.27, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

