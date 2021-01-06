Woodstock Corp Has $2.70 Million Stake in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,239 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp owned about 0.05% of Apache worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Truist dropped their price objective on Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. 13,567,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,760,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

