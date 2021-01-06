Woodstock Corp Purchases 615 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Woodstock Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after buying an additional 3,491,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,592,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 195.5% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,201,000 after acquiring an additional 529,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.61.

Shares of D traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.56. 4,111,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

