Woodstock Corp Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 36,786,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,918,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

