Wownero 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $153,165.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Wownero has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0733 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $153,165.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00027715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00115356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00207642 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00493790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org.

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

