X-CASH (XCASH) Price Hits $0.0001

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $74,471.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000098 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 102.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,587,256,432 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

