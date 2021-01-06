Xaya (CHI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Xaya has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $3,064.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya's total supply is 54,332,198 coins and its circulating supply is 45,190,071 coins. Xaya's official website is xaya.io. Xaya's official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

