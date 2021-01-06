XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.51

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.51 and last traded at $125.30, with a volume of 20264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.03.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

