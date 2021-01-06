Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG) Trading Up 10%

Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG) shares were up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 38,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 94,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG)

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

