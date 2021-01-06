Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Up 7%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shot up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.37. 7,197,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 4,978,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $225.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $43.69 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

