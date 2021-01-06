Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 410.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 200,734 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.5% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 58,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

