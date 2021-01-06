YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $103.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.86.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $899.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.54 million. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that YASKAWA Electric will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.