Yeahka (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yeahka (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS YHEKF opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Yeahka has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

About Yeahka

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. The company offers one-stop payment services, which consists of app-based payment services that enables customers to accept payments using mobile apps, and pay to merchant customers through third-party e-wallets; and traditional payment services, which enables customers to accept non-cash payments that do not belong to app-based payments, including accepting card payments with traditional payment terminals.

