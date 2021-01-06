YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $77.00 at Raymond James

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YETI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $69.62 on Monday. YETI has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,680 shares in the company, valued at $24,488,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,938 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,577. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,482,000 after buying an additional 1,208,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 51.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after buying an additional 2,658,665 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,989,000 after buying an additional 772,945 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 18.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,312,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,804,000 after buying an additional 365,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of YETI by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,249,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

