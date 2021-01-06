Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAO. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Youdao in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get Youdao alerts:

NYSE:DAO opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Youdao has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Youdao will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Youdao in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.