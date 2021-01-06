Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce sales of $114.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.68 million and the lowest is $107.71 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $53.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $270.57 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $406.07 million, with estimates ranging from $328.01 million to $520.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $365,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,376 shares of company stock worth $7,728,668. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 533,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 224,040 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.94 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.