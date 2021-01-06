Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to post $47.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $47.46 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $43.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $155.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.90 million to $155.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $181.89 million, with estimates ranging from $180.18 million to $184.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

SPNE traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 7,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,035. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $475.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 487.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 24.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 120.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 55.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 86.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

