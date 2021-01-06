Zacks: Analysts Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.65 Million

Analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will post $729.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $725.30 million and the highest is $734.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $579.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Gray Television stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. 107,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,540. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,597,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Gray Television by 130.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 173,394 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

