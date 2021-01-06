Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to post $185.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.20 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $176.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $734.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $729.69 million to $739.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $759.16 million, with estimates ranging from $731.20 million to $778.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

HTA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. 3,387,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 179.47 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

