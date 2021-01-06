Zacks: Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,448. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

