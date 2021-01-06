Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report sales of $30.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.44 billion and the highest is $31.60 billion. Anthem reported sales of $27.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $120.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.72 billion to $120.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $129.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $126.85 billion to $131.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.17.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $13.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.20. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $338.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

