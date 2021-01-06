Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities analysts expect Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) to post $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Fuels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Energy Fuels posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will report full year sales of $1.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $1.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.24 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $14.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energy Fuels.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UUUU shares. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 214,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 11.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

