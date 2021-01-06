Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Guidewire Software reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

GWRE traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.91. 599,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,689. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $129.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -324.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.32.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at $892,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $320,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,222 shares of company stock worth $3,107,047 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

