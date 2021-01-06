Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 425.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.04.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

