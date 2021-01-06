Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) will post sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the lowest is $2.19 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year sales of $7.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Interpublic Group of Companies.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays started coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,198,000 after buying an additional 5,633,544 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after acquiring an additional 987,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,934,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,519,000 after buying an additional 959,511 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.2% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,703,000 after buying an additional 852,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 434.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,000,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,176,000 after buying an additional 813,542 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,480,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.