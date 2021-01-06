Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report sales of $33.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $135.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.85 million to $136.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $129.39 million, with estimates ranging from $124.41 million to $134.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLNG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,990. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

