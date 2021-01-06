Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post sales of $13.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the highest is $14.50 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $13.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $51.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.90 million to $51.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $59.49 million, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $64.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AJX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

AJX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,387. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $243.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 15.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 32.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 19.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

