Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $5.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $9.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $17.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,028 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 46,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,028 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 87,260 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,631 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 52,924 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,406 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 401,443 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

