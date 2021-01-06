Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised American National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on American National Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded American National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $293.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 448.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

