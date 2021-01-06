Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Sell

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APPF. ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

APPF stock opened at $178.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.51. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.19.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $3.68. The company had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $50,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $4,495,345.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

