Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) to Hold

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

NYSE CHX opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ChampionX by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in ChampionX by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ChampionX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ChampionX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,395,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

