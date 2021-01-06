Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Hold

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

DAR has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CSFB started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,446,557.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $2,291,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,401.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 in the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

