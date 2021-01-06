Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $103.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,412 shares of company stock worth $9,451,748. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $1,623,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 690.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,985 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $4,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.