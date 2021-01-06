Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFS. ValuEngine upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Intercorp Financial Services from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $334.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.94 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. Analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 224,304 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercorp Financial Services (IFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.