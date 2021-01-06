Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Materion (NYSE:MTRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

NYSE MTRN opened at $65.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. Materion has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.70 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Materion’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Materion will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Materion by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 495,575 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 444,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 151,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

