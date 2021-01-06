Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) to Sell

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

PRSP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Perspecta stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. 15,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,530. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Perspecta will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 36.7% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,615 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,771,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Perspecta by 86.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 735,059 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Perspecta by 52.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 654,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Perspecta by 47.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 576,069 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

