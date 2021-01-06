Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alleghany (NYSE:Y) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $634.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alleghany’s better pricing will continue to boost premium revenues. The company strives to achieve a solid balance sheet with higher liquidity and lower debt. Continued strong underwriting performances by TransRe, RSUI, CapSpecialty and PacificComp should drive results in the near term. Robust capital position should enable the company to deploy capital effectively. Alleghany through its subsidiaries pursues acquisitions that not only expand its geographical presence but also add capabilities to its portfolio. The company boasts a solid balance sheet with high liquidity and improving leverage. Its shares of have outperformed the industry in the last six months. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility. Also, higher expenses that weigh on margins and low interest rate impacting investment results raise concern.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Alleghany from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $761.33.

NYSE Y opened at $589.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.54 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $597.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.04.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alleghany will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alleghany by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 5,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

