Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cable One (NYSE:CABO) to Strong Sell

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CABO. BidaskClub cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

NYSE CABO traded down $15.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,095.00. 55,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,120.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,894.92. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cable One will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total transaction of $70,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,992 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the third quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the third quarter worth $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cable One by 23.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

