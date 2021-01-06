Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Hold

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock has been gaining following the company’s stellar second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company witnessed improvement in sales trends on a sequential basis. Strength in e-commerce and sales growth in Mainland China acted as tailwinds. Also, the company swung back to profit following a loss in the first quarter. Stronger-than-anticipated revenues, continued gross margin expansion and cost containment endeavors contributed to this upbeat performance. However, management remains concerned regarding adverse impacts stemming from the pandemic, including soft tourism, decline in high-end fashion and accessories sales as well as store closures. Markedly, the company expects its top-line to decline on a year over year basis, during the third quarter.”

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.21.

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,899. Capri has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after acquiring an additional 599,157 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 0.7% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capri by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,120,000 after purchasing an additional 418,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1,488.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

