Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Hold

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

NYSE GIL opened at $28.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $30.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,839 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 981,269 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 89.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,462,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 690,178 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,872,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,730,000 after purchasing an additional 421,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 210,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.