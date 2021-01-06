Zacks Investment Research Lowers MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

MOR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded MorphoSys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered MorphoSys from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

MorphoSys stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.96 and a beta of 1.03. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $37.96.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. Analysts expect that MorphoSys will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MorphoSys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in MorphoSys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MorphoSys by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

