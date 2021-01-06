Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.74.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

