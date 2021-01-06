Zacks Investment Research Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $173.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qorvo is witnessing robust improvement in the Infrastructure and Defense Products business. Solid uptake of Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) antenna-plexers, as economies started to reopen, is expected to boost top line growth. Moreover, expanding portfolio of 5G base solutions amid accelerated deployment of 5G bodes well. Besides, growing momentum for Qorvo’s Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology-based solutions is a positive. The company’s efforts to reward shareholders through buybacks is noteworthy. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, intensifying competition and susceptibility to forex volatility due to substantial international presence are persistent overhangs. Significant customer concentration risk and business impacts pertaining to Huawei-ban remain concerns, at least in the near term.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.62.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.14. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $170.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

