Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) to “Hold”

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AHCO. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $33.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.74 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $284.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock worth $53,652,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 93.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

