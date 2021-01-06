Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

