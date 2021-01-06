Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Century Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a positive rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.20.

NYSE CCS opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.50 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Century Communities by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 35,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 401.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

