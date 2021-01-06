Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) to Buy

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.29. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Remark by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,664,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 687,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remark by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 147,952 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remark by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 535,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

