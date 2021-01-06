Zen Protocol Market Cap Reaches $963,069.83 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $963,069.83 and $439.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 73.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.97 or 0.00345297 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000837 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00170227 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001444 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 91.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

