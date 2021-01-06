ZENZO Price Reaches $0.0618 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 68.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $855,654.66 and $3,826.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00028069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00115653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00041347 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00258201 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00479733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00049713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006276 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

